Ghana: Lawrence Tetteh Decorated With Highest Hungarian Award

The Ghanaian International Evangelist, Reverend Lawrence Nene Kofi Tetteh, was on Wednesday decorated with the highest national award of Hungary - the Knight of Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary.

This follows his outstanding contributions in facilitating ties between Hungary and Ghana.

It is the highest presidential award conferred on distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions to the Hungarian economy.

The award ceremony, which took place in the premises of the Hungarian Embassy in Accra, was attended by many distinguished personalities including Former President, Agyekum Kuffour; Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Also present at the occasion were members of the Clergy, as well as some media personalities which included the Editor of Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney, and Mrs Mary Mensah, the Foreign Editor of the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

In a brief remark, the former President, Mr Agyekum Kuffour, described Reverend Lawrence Nene Kofi Tetteh as a friend and kind-hearted person whose works in evangelism had transformed many lives worldwide.

"So when Reverend Tetteh told me the President of Hungary is conferring the highest honour of Hungary on him, I was wondering what Reverend Tetteh did. But I then remembered his significant contributions in deepening the ties between Ghana and Hungary," Former President Kuffour said.

He said the award acknowledged how the people of Hungary had recognised Reverend Tetteh's contributions to both countries.

Decorating Dr Tetteh, the Hungary Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Támas Endre Fehér, expressed the government of Hungary gratitude to him for his tremendous contributions to the people of Hungary.

He saidReverend Tetteh's contributions in the area of Evangelism and diplomatic mission had called for such honour done to him.

On her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, admitted that Dr Tetteh had been of great help to her, and commended him for his passion for the Ghana - Hungary relationship.

She called on the two countries to harness the relationship for the mutual benefit of their people.

In a brief remark, DrTetteh, who is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), a tele- Evangelist, Philanthropist and Counsellor, expressed appreciation for the honour done him, and dedicated the award to God.

Reverend Tetteh was trained as an Economist at the Budapest Corvinus University of Economist Sciences in Hungary and also at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in the United Kingdom.

Whilst he was still pursuing his Ph.D programme in International Relations at the University in Hungary, he responded to a call as an Evangelist to the Nations and was ordained into ministry by Dr T L Osborn and Archbishop Benson Idahosa of International Repute.