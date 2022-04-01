Nigeria: Lekki - Skitmaker, Mr Macaroni Raises Alarm Over Death Threat

Popular Nigerian Skitmaker, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has raised the alarm over the threat to his life for leading a fresh protest to stop Tolling at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

Mr Marcaroni alongside 5 others were arrested in late 2020 for Public disturbance when he and others took to the lekki tollgate to protest the October 2020 massacre of protesters

The Lekki Concession company had announced last week that tolling will resume at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge today, April 1st, 2022 after tolling was suspended owing to public outcry for justice for those killed by security agencies during the EndSARS protest

Reacting to the announcement of resuming tolling, Mr Marcaroni took to his social media handles to reject the idea, saying there is no tolling without justice.

Reacting, a tweep, Prince Tiamiyu vowed to kill Mr Macaroni on sighting him.

Mr Macaroni however raised the alarm saying "This is one of many threats I receive regularly.

Nigerian Police and Lagos state Government... I love you, and I know you love me too. "

Many Nigerians have warned that tolling is suspended until justice is served.

Idowu bankole, a journalist and broadcaster, warned that if the situation isn't managed it could lead to another crisis or loss of lives. He called on President Buhari to rein in the Lagos state government to rescind its decision to toll the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

@olubankoleidowu

It's repugnant to good conscience & natural justice to ever think of tolling the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, again!

Aside from the apparent fact that this latest thinking/move is a show of cavalier, it's also an unadulterated rhubarb of insults to the unmarked grave of 20.20.20 martyrs.