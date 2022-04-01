Ghana: Goldfields Pay Gh¢86.7 Million Dividend to Govt

Goldfields Ghana Limited yesterday paid GH¢86.7 million as interim dividend to the government for its 2022 operations.

The amount represents the government's 10 per cent carried interests in the company.

Receiving the cheque in Accra, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, commended the company for its proactiveness, timeliness and consistency in paying dividends to government.

He reiterated the government's willingness as regulators to create a conducive environment for the company and others in the mining industry to operate smoothly.

"Let me reiterate that as regulators and the custodian of public interest, we will undertake our responsibility and duty to create that conducive environment for Goldfields Ghana to thrive and do well for you to be able to declare dividends and pay government's share of dividends as you are here to do," he stated.

Mr Jinapor, while applauding Goldfields, called on other mining companies to support government's revenue mobilisation drive by regularly paying dividends.

He said the government was currently working towards its stakes in the mining companies through the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF).

He credited Goldfields for its years of support to the senior national football team, Black Stars and appealed for more support towards the team's participation in this year's Qatar World Cup.

Acting Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, said the interim dividend reaffirmed the company's commitment and support to the government as a key stakeholder in business.

He stated that Goldfields had adopted a proactive approach in the payment of dividends to maintain its "enviable reputation for meeting its financial obligations."

MrMortoi said the company was committed to sustaining operations to create value for all stakeholders including the government, shareholders, host communities and employees.

In terms of social responsibility, he said the Goldfields Ghana Foundation had invested US$84.4m in development programmes such as the 33km TarkwaDamang Road at a cost of US$27 million dollars, the refurbishment of T&A Park at Tarkwa into 10,400-seater stadium at a cost of US$16.2 Million dollars, among others.