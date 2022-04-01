Kenya Petroleum Officials Tap Into Ghana's Expertise

Officials of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of Kenya are in Ghana to tap into the expertise of the Ghana's petroleum downstream sector.

The visit would also enable exchange ideas between the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and EPRA on improving regulatory regimes and practices in the two countries.

The 12-member delegation included the Director-General, Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Dr John Mutua, Ag. Director Economic Regulation and Strategy; Dr Eng. Joseph Oketch, Director Electricity and Renewable Energy; Robert Mahania, Deputy Director of Legal Services; Edward Kingua, Director of Petroleum and Gas and Kennedy Kirwa, Administration.

The rest are Project Research, Planning and Design, Michael Kariuki; Peter Nguni, Secretary of Energy and Petroleum Tribunal; Gladys Moyoge, Corporate Communications Manager; MueniMistinga, Corporation Secretary and Director of Legal, Paul M. Njuguna.

The delegation was expected to visit other allied institutions in the petroleum downstream sector.

The visit was a replication of a similar visit by NPA officials in January this year.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Executive of NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, expressed excitement at the opportunity to receive his Kenyan counterparts.

He said such visits afforded public institutions valuable learning experiences to improve public service.

Dr Abdul-Hamid explained that the petroleum downstream sector was evolving and needed to be approached in a holistic manner to address modern emerging challenges.

Mr Bargoria on his part, said the delegation was looking forward to learning from Ghana's successful regulatory practices, especially the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) scheme, which ensures prices of petroleum products across the country were uniform.

He said regulating the industry in Kenya required new ideas and it was their expectation the visit would afford them the opportunity.

The delegation were taken through presentations on licensing requirements, inspection and monitoring protocols, quality assurance measures, UPPF scheme and gas regulation.