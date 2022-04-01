Nigeria: 'Kaduna - 117 Killed, 130 Abducted, 10,463 Displaced in 4 Days'

The House of Representatives, Thursday, asked the federal government to direct the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to deploy special security team in Birnin Gwari and Giwa areas of Kaduna State to tackle terrorists operating in the area.

The House also asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to intensify their operations against terrorists and bandits in the country.

The resolution followed a debate on a motion on the urgent need to address rising bandits' attacks, kidnappings and wanton killings across communities in Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs of the state by the member representing the area, Shehu Balarabe.

Balarabe, at the plenary, said no fewer than 117 people were killed, 130 others abducted and over 10,463 displaced in the two LGAs between March 24 and 28.

The lawmaker said a countless number of cattle were rustled while houses and other valuables belonging to his constituents were razed during the invasions by the bandits.

He also urged the federal government to set up camps for internally displaced persons and provide relief materials to offer succour to the victims of the attacks.

The lawmakers expressed anger over the rising spate of insecurity in the state and other parts of the country, asking the federal government and security agencies to live up to their duties of securing the lives of Nigerians.

They also asked the federal government to implement the recommendations of the security summit it held last year to remedy the nation's security problems. The Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), in his contribution said Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms to defend themselves against bandits and terrorists in view of the failure on the part of the security forces to defend them.

He said it was worrisome that despite the many military formations in Kaduna State, the state has remained unsafe and insecure over the past few years.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary said there were enough security formations to keep Kaduna State secure but that lack of synergy among the security agencies remained a problem.

Wase, while expressing concern over the security problems, charged the relevant committees of the House in charge of security agencies to ensure they were put on their toes.