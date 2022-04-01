Nigeria: I Would Have Taken Super Eagles to Quarter-Finals - Rohr

As Nigerians continue to rue the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for Qatar 2022, a former technical adviser of the team, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that his target was to reach the World Cup and lead the team to the quarter-finals.

Rohr, who was sacked last year by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) just before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, was at the helm of affairs for the national team for five years.

"We had all the hope that Nigeria would qualify and I believe that the better players are in Nigeria not in Ghana. But sometimes the collective work of a team can be stronger than the individual strength of the other team.

"My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final and also to have a good image of Nigerian football like we had in the last five years.

"Now I see in the newspapers, the pictures of what happened after the match in Abuja and it is not good for the image of Nigerian football and of all the country.

"So, yes, I hope that Nigeria will come back and the young players we have will fight together again and write a better page in the future for Nigerian football," he stated in a statement.