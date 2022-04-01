Nigerians React As NFF Sacks Super Eagles Technical Crew

Mixed reactions have trailed Nigeria Football Federation's decision to sack the entire coaching crew of the Super Eagles, following the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, in a press statement yesterday said the technical crew of the Super Eagles had been sacked with immediate effect.

He added that the NFF had withdrawn the two-and-half years' contract offered to the coaches before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana in Kumasi.

Sanusi disclosed that a new technical crew will be announced soon after a proper review of the current situation.

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to ask the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, to immediately tender his resignation.

Some of the tweets seen stated that Pinnick and Eguavoen should be jailed for their ignominious roles in the 'disaster'.

Ernest @Ernest58606232 said "From today that "SUPER" should forever be removed from the eagles. Pinnick and Eguavoen should be sacked and jailed. Mr Rohr, we now know what you went through in the hands of these fools."

On his part FrankFine2020 @FranklinNwokor5 wrote "Eguavoen failed the nation but those who decided to give him the job should also. We need to start with a clean slate."

According to Baba Oloye @henrynwn "Rohr had to go but no one envisaged the FA going to appoint Eguavoen. Twice leaders of the NFF failed this country and should resign instead they are busy sacking the technical crew when they ought to follow them out.

"Eguavoen is a fairly used or second hand Pep Guardiola. He came to make the team unfortunate again, team just filled with talents without any purpose and direction with zero tactics, everyone was just playing like Man United Ajegunle branch, awon wereey," wrote Raji destiny @Raji_Destiny

For Ikechukwu @iyke_nwabuko "This Eguavoen debacle should teach the next coach a lesson, he allowed Pinnick to force players on him, and in order to keep his job, he accepted. The next man should refuse when they try that, knowing he would be kicked out, if he fails with the bad 'materials' they force on him."