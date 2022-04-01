Nigeria: Pinnick Attends 2022 World Cup Draws Without Super Eagles

The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has taken a trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Final Draws taking place today in Doha.

Pinnick is a member of the FIFA Executive Council and will witness the draw without the Super Eagles who failed to qualify for the mundial.

Meanwhile, the 32 nations involved in the 2022 World Cup, 29 of which are currently known, will be drawn into eight groups of four.

Two of the remaining three spots will be filled by the winners of the Intercontinental Play-offs on 13 or 14 June, with the final berth determined by Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, in which Wales will face off against either Scotland or Ukraine in the final.

Seedings for the draw are based on the latest FIFA world rankings published yesterday and the seven highest-ranked qualifiers, including France, are in Pot One along with the host nation, despite Qatar being one of the lowest-ranked participants.

The draw will be attended by 2,000 guests and will be led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).