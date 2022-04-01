Namibia: Berseba Residents Receive Goats, Equipment

Residents hailing from Gainachas, Tses, Kutenhos and Berseba received goats, brick making machines, cement and poultry farming equipment worth more than N$100 000 from the office of Berseba councillor Jeremias Goeieman.

The councillor reasoned any development, which comes to a community, should benefit the members of that community directly or indirectly. He said the whole community should be happy with the projects handed over, whether they are members of the groups who receive these projects or not.

"It is, therefore, imperative that you came together as community members and start these groups with one aim, to bring development in your communities," Goeieman told the beneficiaries.

He also advised them to operate as organised bodies to reach the common goal of developing themselves.

"I should also applaud you for not waiting on the government to fight the issue of unemployment which is rife in the Berseba constituency, through taking a bold step to address poverty in your respective communities," he said.

The politician then implored the respective beneficiaries to grab the opportunity with both hands and to make the best use of the material and equipment that will be handed over to them. He furthermore warned them that inspections will be carried out every six months on the projects to ensure that the equipment are still in use and that it is expected that they plough back into communities as their projects grow and expand.

Diana Matheys (52), representing the Woeker en Bou Bricklaying Project in Tses, as one of the beneficiaries, said they are already producing bricks and will, with the 100 bags of cement received, continue to do so. "We really appreciate the support and are determined to make the best use of it and expand the project to create more employment for other less fortunate persons," she added.

Another beneficiary, 53-year-old Paul Kahuika from the Gainachas Farmers Development Cooperative said they received 26 ewes and one ram for their project.

"This donation came in very handy as it will now assist us to speed up and increase our livestock numbers in order to re-distribute part of it in future to other needy residents," he emphasised.