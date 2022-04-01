Namibia: Homeless Man Who Sued Police Killed

Swakopmund — The homeless Swakopmund resident who had successfully sued the Ministry of Home Affairs after being unlawfully arrested and detained in 2019, has died.

Police say the man, Gilbert Gregory Naomab (31), was found lying unconscious in Mandume ya Ndemufayo Street near the Mondesa Open Market, Single Quarters in Swakopmund last weekend.

Community affairs' commander Ileni Shapumba this week told journalists that Naomab was taken to the Swakopmund state hospital after it was discovered that he sustained severe head injuries.

"He was later transferred to the Katutura hospital for further treatment, but passed away on Tuesday. We will conduct a post-mortem in Windhoek to determine the exact cause of death," he added.

Shapumba said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder.

Previously, Naomab was subjected to an arbitrary arrest without a warrant and detention on 27 February 2019. He was represented by Swakopmund-based lawyer Alfred Ellis of Ellis Attorneys, and South African-based advocate Jack Gerber when he successfully sued the ministry. Court documents state Naomab was walking with his dog and two friends when he was arrested in connection with malicious damage to property.

Naomab earlier told the court that closed-circuit television footage was viewed in his presence on the day of his arrest, but denied that he was the person in the footage. The police also indicated that it was not him, but still handcuffed, arrested and loaded him into the back of a police van.

Based on this, Naomab sued the ministry, with High Court judge George Coleman ruling that his arrest and detention were unlawful on 11 March this year.

Meanwhile, Shapumba said a 17-year-old boy identified as Iikaha Shikongo was also beaten to death on Sunday evening at Walvis Bay.

The grade 10 learner of the Tutaleni High School was with other friends when they grabbed a phone from a moving vehicle in the area of Wizzyman Bar in Kuisebmond, and ran away.

"He was allegedly chased down and severely beaten by the group. He was taken to the Walvis Bay hospital before he was transferred to the Windhoek Central hospital in a critical condition. However, he died on Monday due to his injuries".

Shapumba said no one has been arrested yet for the death, but the case is being investigated.

They are now appealing to anyone with knowledge of the incident to assist the police in tracing the suspects. Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu can be contacted on 0812464757 or 0817638188, or people can contact their nearest police station.