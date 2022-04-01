South Africa: Pakistani National Arrested for Fraud

A Pakistani national, who fraudulently obtained SA enabling documents and tried to leave the country, was on Thursday arrested by the Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit and the police in the Western Cape.

The suspect fraudulently acquired a South African ID in Gauteng and a passport in KwaZulu-Natal. He is scheduled to appear at the Bellville Magistrate Court.

The arrest comes within a week after another Pakistani national was arrested in Pretoria for fraud and corruption.

The suspect had been on the radar of the Counter Corruption Branch for his involvement in suspected fraudulent activities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The Counter Corruption Unit received a tip-off that he was planning to leave the country.

On Wednesday, he booked a flight to leave from Cape Town. He then cancelled this ticket before the flight took off. On Thursday, he booked another ticket to leave on the same day.

When he tried to check in, immigration officers blocked his attempt and immediately called the Counter Corruption Unit and the police, who moved swiftly to make the arrest.

Immigration officers had details of his fraudulent South African passport and his Pakistani passport.

"The net is closing in on all the corrupt Home Affairs officials and their associates who are undermining the country's laws.

"This failed bid to evade justice in South Africa is linked to the take down of a syndicate that was operating out of the Krugersdorp Home Affairs office last week," Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said.

The Minister has instructed the department to speedily finalise the investigation of the Home Affairs officials who were working with the suspect so that appropriate action can be taken.

"We don't tolerate fraud and corruption, and it is clear that there are members of society who share our resolve and provide reliable tip-offs. We thank them for coming forward," Motsoaledi said.

The Minister said a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team is keeping a close eye on a number of corrupt Home Affairs officials and syndicates, and more arrests are imminent.