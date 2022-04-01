Kenya: Ethiopia's Military Chief Jula Calls on Kenyan Counterpart Kibochi

Nairobi — Ethiopia's military chief Field marshal Birhanu Jula met his Kenyan counterpart General Robert Kibochi Wednesday, during which they discussed areas of mutual interest.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in bilateral and regional security issues, including hosting capacity-building training sessions and sharing experiences in peacekeeping.

The two military chiefs noted the need to exploit opportunities for cooperation and cement longstanding ties between the two countries.

They further pledged to empower East Africa Standby Force (ESAF) as member states.