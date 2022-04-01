Nigeria: Edo APC Makes U-Turn, to Participate LG Elections

Benin City — In contrast to its earlier decision not to participate in the state forthcoming local government council elections, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday resolved to take part.

The APC, on Tuesday had faulted the new Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) law, saying it does not conform with Electoral Act of 2022.

The had said it would contest the new law in court and also pulled out of the election which the law is meant for.

Speaking further, the Publicity Secretary on Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie of the party further claimed that it is worrisome that a democratically elected government would engage in activities that run contrary to the law, adding that there is no provision in this year's budget to run an election that will require a humongous amount.

The APC had said: "The most important part of law, a 90 days notice to the parties, has now been shortened to 20 day which should not have been done without the input of the people. In conducting the election, there must be a synergy between the Electoral Act and EDSIEC law. In other words, the provision of the EDSIEC law should not run contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act. And if the law runs contrary to the Act, the Electoral Act should take precedence.

But addressing a press conference at the end of the party's meeting at its Secretariat in Benin City yesterday,Uwadia-Igbinigie said the party is fully prepared and will participate in the elections.

He explained that the decision of the State chapter of the party was in line with the directives of the national leadership, which approved the party's participation in the elections despite its misgivings.

"The Edo State APC emerged from an emergency meeting. Prior till now we had said we will not participate in the elections. But the National leadership of our party has decided that we should participate despite our misgivings such as budgetary provisions for the exercise among other issues.

"We are already prepared and ready to go into the elections headlong. We had said before that anytime the PDP government in the state is ready to conduct a free fair and credible elections into the local governments, we are ready to present our best. This is still our position.

"We are using this opportunity to call on all our members across the state from the wards to the local governments, to brace up and liaise with their respective executive committees on how they will present themselves as candidates for the council elections," he said.