Nigeria: Insecurity - Nigerians Should Be Allowed to Carry Weapons- - Shehu Sani

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said yesterday that with Nigeria's worsening security situation, Nigerians should be allowed to officially carry weapons to defend themselves.

His position came against the backdrop of attack by terrorists on an Abuja-Kaduna train, which left eight passengers dead, 41 injured and scores taken away by the attackers.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Tuesday announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely following the attacks.

The train attack was coming after terrorists, numbering over 200, on Saturday invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State, disrupting operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The attack caused panic at the airport and reportedly grounded a Lagos-bound AZMAN aircraft scheduled to take off at 12:30 pm.

But reacting to the recent security situation in a tweet on his Twitter handle, yesterday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, noted that the government's alleged inability to tame terrorists demand that people be allowed to protect themselves.

He wrote: "If the government and security agencies can't crush these terrorists and bandits kidnapping and killing our people in Northern and Southern Kaduna, people should be officially allowed to carry same weapons, and let's see who owns the land."

Vanguard News Nigeria