Kenya: Shock as Kuresoi Man Killed Over an Affair With Another Man's Wife

1 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A 35-year-old man was on Thursday hacked to death after he was found in bed with another man's wife in Kuresoi South Sub-County.

The victim, Edwin Komen met his death after he was busted with the woman's husband at around 2 pm according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"In a fit of rage, the 53-year-old man reached for a machete and descended on the besieged young man mercilessly hacking his head three times, killing him on the spot," the DCI said.

The agency stated that the woman fled the scene to nearby farms following the incident and is yet to be seen or heard from.

"Villagers who heard the commotion thronged the homestead to have a glimpse of the scene, never witnessed in the characteristic quiet Ukwala village," the agency stated.

The area administrator Peter Langat termed the incident unfortunate and urged the villagers to be law abiding and not take the law into their own hands in such circumstances.

The DCI stated the suspect is currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X