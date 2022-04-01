Kenyans Are Dancing to Our Tune, BBI 'Reggae' is Gone - Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Friday continued heaping praise on the Supreme Court decision to uphold the invalidation of the BBI constitutional review clamor commonly referred to as "reggae".

Kenya Kwanza principals led by Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya's Moses Wetangula said the verdict signaled an emphatic end to a self-centered ambition giving way to the alliance's agenda to transform the economy.

"It is clear that the handshake "Reggae' has been stopped and time for the Kenyan

People to be serenaded with the tunes of changing the economy, the tune

capsulated in the new dance, the dance to make Kenya a safe haven for all, a just

society and one that each Kenyan has their dignity intact and takes pride in," Mudavadi stated in a statement outlining Kenya Kwanza's position.

"We in KENYA KWANZA are committed to lead Kenyans to dance to the new tune.

We are committed to ensure each Kenyan has their dignity intact," he added.

The alliance committed to the implementation of "a blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan's have money in their pockets."

Kenya Kwanza also announced that lawmakers allied to the alliance will be moving a motion in the National Assembly compelling the Auditor General to undertake a forensic audit on funds spent on BBI.

"It is now clear the illegality and fraudulent dictation to Kenyans, of an illegal

process that has cost the Kenyan government huge sums of money. Funds, that

ideally should have been channeled to other urgent needs of Kenyans, is now well

manifest in AZIMIO charades," Mudavadi said while making reference to the Azimio Movement, an alliance led by the two key BBI promoters -- President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

While rendering its decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court singled out President Kenyatta as the chief BBI promoters despite submissions by his lawyers denying the role.

The Supreme Court also determined that the President could not initiate proposals to change the Constitution through a popular initiative, a route the court noted was a preserve of the common man and not those who occupy offices in State institutions.