Kenya: President Kenyatta Commissions First Cohort of Graduate General Service Officer Cadets

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday commissioned the first cohort of Graduate General Service Officer Cadets at Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County.

In his speech, the Head of State lauded the newly-commissioned officers for their successful completion of the rigorous training program which involved academics as well as character development and prepared them for leadership and command responsibilities in their military career.

"We are here today to recognize and celebrate your commitment and dedication as well as the completion of your one-year training. The comprehensive training has equipped you to become leaders and has prepared you for future security threats.

"This being a life time of a service that calls for duty, honour and courage, I want to congratulate KDF, on behalf of all Kenyans, for always being committed and steadfast in your duties," President Kenyatta said.

"Today, I welcome the training of cadets from South Sudan as well as the commencement of an exchange programme of cadet training between the Kenya Defence Forces and the Defence Forces of the Republic of Mozambique amongst many other existing cooperation arrangements," he added.

The President said that this was the true spirit of Pan Africanism where KDF training experiences enhanced interoperability in multi-national engagements.

"The partnerships will foster peaceful relations within our region and beyond," he said.

He appreciated the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their commitment to ensure that the training provided to Kenyan troops adequately prepared them to operate effectively in both the contemporary and future security environments.

"I am pleased to note that the National Defence University-Kenya, a fully chartered university, is now fully up and running; and it is prepared to commence academic and professional development of personnel across our entire security sector," he stated.

President Kenyatta noted that public investments in the security sector have secured the modernization of the training of Kenya's security forces and ensured that the training is in line with the challenges of an ever-evolving security environment.

During the event, President Kenyatta awarded Officer Cadets who excelled in various fields during the course of their one-year training.

The Best Officer Cadet in Leadership and Command and Winner of Sword of Honour was Officer Cadet Mary Nduati while the Cadet Adjutant, Officer Cadet Newton Kiptanui was awarded the second best in the same field as well as the winner of Commandant's Award.

Officer Cadet Joseph Mulinge was awarded the Best Cadet in Professional Studies Training and Winner of Professional Studies award.

The Best Officer Cadet in Character Development and winner of Character award was Officer Cadet Duncan Kapkama, whereas the Best Allied Officer Cadet in Order of Merit was Officer Cadet Onem Gem Moses of South Sudan People's Defence Force.

The Commandant Kenya Military Academy Major General Fatuma Ahmed congratulated the newly Commissioned Officers stating that the training had fully prepared and transformed them for leadership.

"The training has prepared you professionally, physically, intellectually and character-wise to enable you execute your duties during missions," she said.

Present during the Commissioning Parade were the Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, Service Commanders, General Officers, retired General Officers, Senior Officers, Officers, Service members and family members.