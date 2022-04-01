Kenya: Living Legend Kip Keino Named Superbrands Personality of the Year

1 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kipchoge Keino has been named as the 2022 Superbrands Personality of The Year Award by the Superbrands East Africa at an award ceremony held in Nairobi.

Superbrands East Africa celebrated 40 of the region's top brands at a Tribute Awards as they celebrated the leading brands that persevered and broke boundaries despite the COVID19 pandemic. Brand representation came from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Receiving the award, Keino noted that his hard work and focus made him a world-class competitor and urged brands to come together and support sports in the country.

"Let us work and improve sports in this country. Sports unite the youths of this country and the world and I'm sure we have a lot of talents in this country. Let us prepare and build facilities in various schools to support our youth. We can do it if we're united and build facilities for our youths"

Following his retirement from competition in 1973, Kipchoge opened a children's home, which is today home to almost 100 Kenyan orphans.

In 1999, he opened the Kip Keino School offering more than 300 children aged from 6 to 13 the chance to get an education. In 2002, he opened the Kip Keino High Performance Training Centre, welcoming the most promising athletes in Kenya

Amongst the many brands awarded with the Superbrand 2022 seal of excellence: Safaricom, Betika, Elgon-Kenya, Kenya Red-Cross, Supaloaf, The Guardian (TZ) and Bank of Baroda (UG).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X