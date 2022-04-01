Kenya: Ukraine Embassy in Kenya Calls for Funds Aid in Support of War With Russia

Nairobi — Kenyans wishing to support Ukraine following the invasion by Russia can now send their donations through M-Pesa pay bill number 3002400.

The Ukrainian embassy in Kenya announced the initiative to support the country's war against Russia and save the lives of the affected people in a post on Twitter.

The embassy said the initiative was prompted by the many requests it had received from Kenyans keen on donating to the cause.

Dear friends,

Following the many requests that we've received, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya has additionally opened an M-PESA account for charitable donations in support of Ukraine.

We very much appreciate your solidarity with 🇺🇦people in our fight against Russia's invasion. pic.twitter.com/bErQD43lQV-- Ukraine in Kenya 🇺🇦 (@UKRinKEN) March 31, 2022

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees more than 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian's invasion on February 24.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Kenya Andrii Pravednyk has blamed Russia for the increased food prices in the country, saying the conflict has negatively affected crop production.

When he spoke to Capital in the morning on Thursday, the Ambassador noted that Ukraine, which is a main contributor of grain basket to most countries including Kenya, has seen their workers are unable to work due to the conflict, leading to increased food prices.

"We provide food security to a number of countries around the world, in Africa including Kenya and definitely there will be negative implications since the ongoing hostilities will not allow Ukrainian agricultural workers to work as during peaceful times but it's Russia to blame because they started the full invasion," he stated.

The Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dmitry Maksimychev, has however, since denied reports that Ruassia's invasion of Ukraine is to blame for rising food prices in Africa blaming sanction imposed by western nations for the rise in commodity prices.

Amb. Maksimychev pointed out that the sanctions are preventing Russia from selling food products to African countries including Kenya.

"There is a new tune in the information bubble that is being played that because of Russia, Africa will starve. I frankly cannot understand the logic because yes, we are a very big producer of food, grain, oil, vegetable oil, sunflower oil, all types of grain, meat, and poultry and so on. We are willing to sell this produce because we are big exporters," Maksimychev said when he spoke to Capital in Morning show

The Russian envoy to Kenya said that the sanctions had dealt a big blow to the financial system that made it possible for the two countries to trade.

He added that the system was affecting both countries pointing out that the system recently shut down making it impossible for the two countries to make payments for products.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by President Vladmir Putin, the European Union, the UK, US and allies resolved to ban a number of Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift), an international payment system which allows transaction of money across the globe.

The move has had a huge impact on Russia's banking sector.