Kenya: Marketers Urge Government to Support the Industry

Nairobi — The Marketing Society of Kenya Friday called on the Government to support the marketing profession to be able to deliver its mandate as the force behind the success of any business in the country.

MSK Chairman Charles Kariuki, who was speaking during the society's 60th anniversary, expressed enthusiasm for the development of the MSK Bill 2022 which he said will help to regulate the sector.

"We need the Government to make a deliberate move to support this sector. We are cognisant that without adequate and effective marketing, the profitability and sustainability of our economy will not be achieved. The MSK Bill 2022 will ensure that we effectively regulate the sector for maximum output, and will benefit businesses through increased profits," he said.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chief Executive Officer Samuel Matonda reiterated the value of the marketing sector to the success of the country's economy.

"MSK deploys technological tools to blur market boundaries that may exist from country to country and culture to culture. This will introduce a semblance of homogeneity in the market landscape and the consumption patterns. MSK must also prepare to guide companies through assessment and strategic interventions to profit from the structural benefits that a trading bloc offers to members," Matonda remarked.

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris, who was also in attendance during the event, noted that the Society has a key role to position the Kenyan marketing industry to global standards.

'I am happy to take this Bill to parliament and I am encouraged to know that MSK is ready to position itself as a regulatory body for the marketing sector. This is a step in the right direction. There is much that is needed to be able to position the marketing industry to global standards, and as such we must start to examine global best practices to ensure that our operations and functionalities are guided from a global perspective,' said Passaris