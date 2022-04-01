South Africa: Masterchef SA's Go-Getting Winner Leads a Mother City Hat Trick

analysis

A birthday, a new baby, a million bucks and bragging rights - it's been one heck of a March for winner Shawn Godfrey.

Thursday night's grand finale of MasterChef SA season four on M-Net was everything you'd expect it to be, with such great cooking from the last two contestants that the judges didn't have the easiest time picking the winner. It was Shawn Godfrey's pork main course and malva pudding dessert that edged out Andriëtte de la Harpe's brave vegetarian choice of a butternut main dish, and custard cake.

De La Harpe had previously cooked off against fellow Capetonian Tarryn de Kock for her place in the final against Godfrey. We have to note, of course, that all three finalists are Cape Town-based, a fact of which we here in the Mother City can be justifiably proud. Not only that, but what a joy to watch them all grow, in confidence and skills, as the programme progressed.

The result of the competition is less than 24 hours old, but Godfrey and everyone else involved in the production have known the outcome since the end of November 2021, when the series filmed at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront wrapped....