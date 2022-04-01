Africa: UN Security Council Approves in Unanimity the New AU Mission

The UN Security Council voted unanimously to approve the new AU mission in Somalia - the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). AMISOM mission ended 31 March 2022 after 15 years. But AU troops will continue operating under the new name, ATMIS for another 33 months.

Somali Government has on Friday welcomed the Security Council Resolution 2628 (2022) on the new AU Transition Mission (ATMIS) mandate passed unanimously. The government says it remains committed to fully realise the transfer of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali Army.

The Africa Union and Somali Government had the beginning of this year announced talks aimed at coming up with a new framework for AU Mission in Somalia.

Somalia team involved in the negotiations of the new framework had affirmed fruitful progress on reconfiguring AMISOM. In a statement the African Union AU said talks centred on mandate, strategic end state, key objectives, composition & benchmarks.

According to documents being seen by Dalsan, the new AU mission will transition from AMISOM to ATMIS (AU Transitional Mission to Somalia) that will be place for the next 33 months.

Somalia Federal government forces are expected to take over the overral responsibility of the country once new mandate of ATMISS comes to a close in 2023.

