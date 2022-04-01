Somalia: Electoral Body Chairman Fires the Commiittee's Secretary Over Violation of Code of Conduct

Somalia's Federal Electoral Commission Chairman , Muse Gelle has fired the committee's secretary Abdirahin Abdiaziz for contravening the code of conduct.

Abdiaziz has on last night disputes the list of newly elected Lawmakers released by the body on Thursday night which excluded some seats- three from South West State and one from Hirshabelle State which was clinched by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's National security advisor Fahad Yassin.

The commission has been rocked with internal controversy since the beginning of the protracted elections period which has seen the commission divided in two sides.

The Federal Elections Implementation Team has on Thursday night announced the official list of elected MPs and Senators of the both chambers of the incoming Federal Parliament. 4 elected seats, 1 in Hirshabelle and 3 in Southwest have been expunged from the list.

26 MPs from Hirshabelle and Jubbaland States are yet to be elected as Somalia missed another crucial deadline for completion of the House of People which started in mid last year.