The Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) has announced the results of the Lower House elections of the two Houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, with 26 seats yet to be filled.

The commission said 245 Lower House MPs and 54 Upper House Senators been elected.

Somalia is yet to to meet the 30% women quota with only 64 females (19%) elected to both Houses of Parliament.

The FEIT excluded four seats in the list that have been suspended. Three of the seats are from Southwest State, including the seat of the former Speaker of the House of People, Mohamed Osman Jawari. One seat-

HOP086 from Hirshabelle state was excluded from the list was the HOP086 seat, which was won by the former NISA boss and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's National security advisor Fahad Yassin.

The election commission had previously announced it had suspended the results of Fahad Yassin's election, citing electoral widespread malpractices and allegations of vote-rigging.

The office of the Prime Minister welcomed the list released by the Federal Electoral protracted elections Commission, calling for the acceleration of the protracted elections.

"HE Prime Minister Mohamed H Roble congratulates FEIT for announcing the results of the elected MPs of the House of People & the Upper House in accordance with the electoral process agreed upon, urges them to adhere to the swearing-in Schedule of the MPs which ends on April 14." read the statement.

The electoral body on Wednesday informed the MPs to start coming to Mogadishu so as to be awarded with their parliamentary certificates ahead of the preparation swearing in.