Ghana: GES Cautions School Authorities Against Demanding Money From Parents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned school authorities against demanding money from parents or guardians whose wards have been placed in their schools.

A press release issued by GES said demanding money by school authorities from parents of a placed student,would hinder the admission process.

It said the admission processes for first years in all the Senior High and Technical Schools were ongoing and no parent should pay for their wards to be admitted.

"Parents and the general public are to note that the admission process does not involve payment or collection of money", it emphasized.

"All students who could not get any of their choices are advised to go through the SELF-PLACEMENT formalities and then proceed to the schools to go through the admission process", it said.

It directed parents, students and the general public to note that the re-opening of the SHS/TVET students remained 4th April 2022 as indicated on their placement forms.