Ghana: GES Cautions School Authorities Against Demanding Money From Parents

1 April 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned school authorities against demanding money from parents or guardians whose wards have been placed in their schools.

A press release issued by GES said demanding money by school authorities from parents of a placed student,would hinder the admission process.

It said the admission processes for first years in all the Senior High and Technical Schools were ongoing and no parent should pay for their wards to be admitted.

"Parents and the general public are to note that the admission process does not involve payment or collection of money", it emphasized.

"All students who could not get any of their choices are advised to go through the SELF-PLACEMENT formalities and then proceed to the schools to go through the admission process", it said.

It directed parents, students and the general public to note that the re-opening of the SHS/TVET students remained 4th April 2022 as indicated on their placement forms.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X