Zimbabwe: ZRP Admits Rampant Corruption Among Its Officers

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has admitted there is rampant corruption among police officers.

He singled out Beitbridge as the most corrupt town.

In a statement Friday, Nyathi said 17 corrupt cops have been arrested and brought to court on graft charges in the border town this year.

"The Security Services of Zimbabwe are concerned with reports of rampant smuggling at the country's borders, coupled with accusations of corruption by some deployed members of the services at Beitbridge Border Post," Nyathi said.

"The security services categorically state that any member who engages in corruption will be arrested without fear or favour as shown in a recent incident where 17 members of the security services were arrested and arraigned before the courts," Nyathi said.

"Transporters and clearing agents are expected to lead by example and shun acts of corruption and enticing members of the security services through corrupt tendencies."

Critics say the chaos is just a tip of the iceberg of how corrupt government operations have become.

The 17 members of security forces are part of many others who have been arrested for crimes that include fraud, armed robbery and corruption.

A recent investigation by NewZimbabwe.com revealed traffic between South Africa and Zimbabwe continues to thrive, with immigration officers, bus drivers and security agents from both countries openly conniving to allow for the smuggling of people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.