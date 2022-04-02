Zimbabwe: 304 Bales of Second Hand Clothes Seized By Police in Rusape

2 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

POLICE in Rusape have seized 304 bales of second hand clothes after a truck transporting the contraband was involved in an accident.

Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident which occurred at the 172 km peg along Mutare-Harare highway.

He said the driver of the truck took to his heels after the accident.

"At around 1350hrs ZRP Rusape traffic received a report about road traffic accident. When they attended the scene, they found two vehicles, an Iveco Bus from Nyaradzo and a ManTGA 26 8 rigid truck bearing a registration number AFQ 3446," Muzondo said.

"The police searched the truck and found 304 bales. The bales were seized by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). Investigations are currently underway," he said.

Muzondo advised members of the public to supply the police with information which may lead to the arrests of smuggling syndicates.

