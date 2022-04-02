Uganda: Imc Mukono Opens State of the Art Theatre

The International Medical Center (IMC) Mukono has opened up a new state-of-the-art-theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the official opening, the International Medical Group CEO, Sukhmeet Sandhu, said as the leading provider of private medical services, it is paramount that IMG institutions continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of their patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The outdated but accepted consensus that Ugandans must travel abroad to seek surgical solutions to their health issues is one that IMG has been determined to dispel, and the launch of this theatre is our latest effort to that end," Sandhu said.

"Our commitment to improving Ugandan healthcare is stronger than ever, and we hope that this new theatre is an affirmation of that resolve".

According to Andrew Mugalu, the IMC General Manager they will always be looking for ways to improve upon our mission statement to bring quality healthcare to all.

"IMC has provided accessible, comprehensive healthcare to our patients for over 23 years, and has maintained IMG's ethos of holistic healing throughout. Treating your ailments has always been and remains our immediate priority, but we believe in sustaining your health beyond simply addressing your illnesses,"Mugalu said.

"We have always invested in research, education and training to ensure we are bringing needed services to the communities that rely on us".

IMC Mukono provides a variety of services including theatre services, inpatient department, general practitioner, antenatal, physiotherapy, pediatrician, laboratory services, dental, ultra sound scan, dermatology, and obstetrics.