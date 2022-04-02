Tanzania: Govt Commits to Improve Investment Climate in Tourism

2 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has reiterated its commitment to continue putting in place an enabling environment for investment in the country's natural resources and tourism.

According to Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Dr Damas Ndumbaro, among ministry's facilitation was to speed up issuance of licenses for tourism activities and improve accommodation facilities.

Dr Ndumbaro further assured that the government will continue offering opportunities in reserved areas to both domestic and foreign investors for the national interest.

Dr Ndumbaro made the statement yesterday in Dar es Salaam when handed over certificates to investors who have successfully met criteria for investing in Special Wildlife Investment Concession Areas (SWICA) under the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA).

The successful companies are the Grumet Services Ltd and Mwiba Holding LTD.

The minister has encouraged local and foreign investors protect and market tourism and attractions in areas they have been given to invest.

Dr Ndumbaro used that opportunity to motivate foreign investors in the country, assuring that Tanzania is safe, peaceful and democratic.

He said the ministry has also opened doors doors for all investors to come to invest in the country.

"We ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism our philosophy is that customer is a king. This is why my subordinates and I are ready to meet with any investor at any time to discuss any challenge, our doors are open," Dr Ndumbaro explained.

The minister went on to congratulate the TAWA for a good job they do to protect and reserve national resources.

On his part, chairman of the board of directors of the TAWA, Retired Maj Gen Hamis Semfuko, thanked the sixth-phase government and the ministry for endorsing 12.9bn/- from the Covid-relief fund for TAWA to implement construction of tourism infrastructures.

He said the projects are continually being implemented in various parts including the SWICA, while assuring that the TAWA has put in place strategies to ensure that projects are effectivelly implemented within planned time.

Speaking after receiving the certificates, Executive Director of the Grumeti Reserves Ltd, Mr Graham Ledger, thanked for his company to get certificate for owning hunting blocks and promised that the company will closely work with the government in developing the sector.

