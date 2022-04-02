Somalia: Chinese Envoy Stresses Need for Continued Int'l Support for Somalia in Security Field

China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Dai Bing, said Thursday that the international community needs to continue its support for Somalia in the security field.

Currently, the security situation in Somalia remains challenging, making it necessary for the international community to keep up its support to Somalia on the security front, he said in an explanation of the vote after the Security Council adopted a resolution to endorse the reconfiguration of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

During its 15-year-long deployment in Somalia, the AU peacekeeping mission has been an important contributor to the security and stability in the country, said Dai.

Following intensive consultations, Somalia, the AU, the United Nations, and other stakeholders agreed on the mission's reconfiguration. China supports the Security Council's development of a mandate for ATMIS and hopes that all parties concerned will strengthen coordination in the process of ATMIS mandate implementation and work closely with the Somali government to help it gradually take over the primary responsibility for national security, he said.

The Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to endorse the reconfiguration of the AU mission in Somalia and the phased drawdown of uniformed personnel.