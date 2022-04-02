Somalia: Feit's Secretary General Sacked Amid Fresh Dispute

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The chairman of the Federal Electoral Commission, Muse Gulle Yusuf, has fired the Secretary-General of the Federal Electoral Commission [FEIT] on Friday.

A statement from the office of the chairman of the Federal Electoral Commission said: When we saw that he had nullified the decisions of FEIT, he will no longer be in position.

The commission's secretary-general, Abdirahman Abdiaziz Adan was accused of being partisan as the office of the PM is working on the swearing-in of the elected MP by April 14.