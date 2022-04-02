Somalia: Feit's Secretary General Sacked Amid Fresh Dispute

1 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The chairman of the Federal Electoral Commission, Muse Gulle Yusuf, has fired the Secretary-General of the Federal Electoral Commission [FEIT] on Friday.

A statement from the office of the chairman of the Federal Electoral Commission said: When we saw that he had nullified the decisions of FEIT, he will no longer be in position.

The commission's secretary-general, Abdirahman Abdiaziz Adan was accused of being partisan as the office of the PM is working on the swearing-in of the elected MP by April 14.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X