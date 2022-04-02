Zimbabwe: Close Relatives Nailed in 90pc of Sexual Abuse, GBV Cases

Nearly 90 percent of reported cases of sexual assault and abuse and of gender based violence are perpetrated by close family members.

Last year, the police recorded an increase of reported child abuse cases, highlighting that neighbours and relatives were the main perpetrators of sexual abuse and assault.

Family Aids Caring Trust Legal Coordinator Mr Trevor Nyatsanza said of the reported cases of gender based violence and sexual abuse, 55 percent of the perpetrators have been convicted.

This is the figure for some districts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, but are likely to be common to the whole country. "From those which we have dealt with, its 55 percent already convicted," he said. "Our goal is to make sure people who have been accused are convicted. We also want to make sure that the justice process is fair and done timeously so that trials are done while witnesses are still remembering. If someone is guilty let them be found guilty."

Mr Nyatsanza was speaking during a media tour in Mutare organised by Family Aids Caring Trust.

"There are some people who are contributing to the demise of the families by turning a blind eye to problems they should be actively involved in, instead of fostering unit, promoting dialogue and holding family members accountable for their actions", he said.

Severe childhood abuse is related to later self-destructive behaviour. Some of these abused children end up with a low self-esteem and start to look down upon themselves as rejects. There is a danger that the abused child is introduced to sexual life and promiscuity at an early age.

Female victims of sexual abuse are often thought to be at a risk of teenage pregnancy and child marriage.

Because someone the child trusts and depends on has caused them great harm or failed to protect them, some children may become suicidal.

Zimbabwe is witnessing a surge in child abuse cases owing to a myriad of factors.

From abusive step parents, close relatives and even biological parents, the country has witnessed an increase in incidents of child abuse.

Media reports and cases that are before the courts are a reflection of the magnitude of the problem. Child abuse causes suffering to children and has long-term consequences.

Preventing child abuse before it starts is possible and requires Government, non-governmental and private organisations, community groups and individuals to join hands.