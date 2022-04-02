Zimbabwe: Minister Leads Organisations Under Information in Clean-Up

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday led organisations under her ministry on a clean-up exercise at Glenroy Shopping Centre.

Zimbabwe's largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Transmedia, Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) participated in the clean-up, with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) joining them.

Addressing journalists after the clean-up, Sen Mutsvangwa said citizens must keep their surroundings clean all the time and not wait for the first Friday of each month to clean-up.

"You are aware that the President declared the first Friday of every month as a national cleaning campaign," she said. "A campaign does not mean we only clean on the first Friday of every month, it means we clean everyday, but this is a campaign to make sure that all the citizens in this country at least make sure that their houses and neighbourhoods are clean because cleanliness is next to Godliness.

"We are very thankful to Transmedia, which is our signal company, which identified this area as one of the potential areas which we need to keep clean. We are quite happy because we managed to clean a lot of stuff."

Zimpapers group chief executive officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said it was important to be seen identifying with issues that were of concern to societies.

"What is important is that we are licensed to serve and we are not just licensed to publish information, but also to be part of the society that we live in," he said.

"Today, we are joining the team here at Zinara headquarters, even though we have our own programme that is trying to make sure that First Street (Mall), which is one of our iconic streets in Harare, is swept and kept clean.

"We have done dins around George Silundika (Avenue) just to contribute our little bit to make sure that we contribute to the cleanliness of our cities. We want to be both practical as well as disseminate information to our communities."