Zimbabwe: Suspected Robbers in Court

FOUR suspected robbers, who were involved in a shoot-out with police, yesterday separately appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Thulani Maphosa, Michael Khanyiso Moyo, Dalubuhle Ndlovu and Precious Dube were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody to April 24.

Ndlovu and Dube were remanded from their hospital beds at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where they are nursing injuries they sustained during the shoot-out.

Maphosa is a soldier based at ZNA Signal B Squadron while Moyo is from South Africa with the others from Bulawayo.

Prosecutor Miss Linnet Gwasira alleged that on March 30, detectives from CID Homicide Harare Crack team were told that Maphosa, Moyo, Ndlovu, Dube, Meluleki Makhalima, who was shot dead, one Sean and Fundisani were on their way to commit an armed robbery at No. 20 Gelcon Avenue, Greendale, Harare.

The police swiftly reacted and lay an ambush at the premises where they allegedly intended to rob. At around 10.30pm, the suspects arrived at premises of their target and attempted to scale over the precast wall to gain entry into the premises, but they were disturbed by barking dogs.

Neighbours also reacted and managed to apprehend Maphosa a few metres from the premises, whilst the others managed to escape in their two getaway cars - a VW Golf 6 with South African registration (FJ03FM GP) and Toyota Corolla (AEC 7253).

Detectives gave a chase and caught up with them at Glow Petroleum outside the Exhibition Park along Bulawayo Road.

The suspected armed robbers allegedly opened fire at the detectives, resulting in them firing back.

Sean and Fundisani managed to escape, while the others were apprehended.

Searches were made leading to the recovery of a 9mm NP 20 Para Norinco pistol loaded with a magazine with four rounds and a 38 Rossi revolver loaded with two live rounds and three spent cartridges.

It is said that the firearms were not registered. None of the robbers had a firearm certificate in respect of the recovered firearms and ammunition.