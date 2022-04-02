Ethiopia: Can a "Humanitarian Truce" Help End Ethiopia's Civil War?

After Almost Seventeen Months of Devastating Civil War in Ethiopia, the Federal Government On 24 March Announced What It Called a Humanitarian Truce. the Offer Would Ostensibly Allow Aid Into Ethiopia's Northern Tigray Region, Which Has, in Effect, Been Under a Blockade for Months and Where Millions Face What the UN Describes As a Serious Lack of Food. the Government's Unilateral Truce Declaration Comes After Its Offensive in Late 2021 Pushed Back Tigrayan Forces, Who Had Advanced to Within Striking Distance of the Capital Addis Ababa - the Latest About-Face in a War That Has Seen the Balance of Force Between Federal Troops and Tigrayan Rebels Swing Back and Forth. It Also Comes Alongside Other Signals That Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed May Have Tempered His Initial Goal of Crushing Tigray's Leadership.

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard Atwood and Naz Modirzadeh are joined by Crisis Group expert William Davison to discuss the Ethiopian federal government's offer of a humanitarian truce in its seventeen-month war against forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard Atwood, Naz Modirzadeh and William Davison, Crisis Group's senior analyst for Ethiopia, discuss the causes and significance of the government's proposal. They map out the military dynamics on the ground and the evolving calculations of Tigrayan leaders, Prime Minister Abiy, other Ethiopian protagonists in the conflict and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, whose forces were also fighting alongside the federal troops against the Tigrayans. They talk about the role of foreign powers in supporting President Abiy Ahmed and in pushing for peace and break down how regional relations are shaping the conflict. They ask how optimistic we should be that the truce eases Tigray's humanitarian disaster or even serves as a foundation for peace talks and how such talks might surmount the thorniest obstacles - notably resolving a territorial dispute in Western Tigray - to a political settlement.

Contributors

BY: Richard Atwood

BY: Naz Modirzadeh

William Davison