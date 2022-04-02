Africa: Angaza Awards Recognizes Female Senior Executives in the Banking and Finance Sector in Africa.

Launched in October 2020, Angaza Awards Recognizes Female Senior Executives and Emerging Leaders in the banking and finance sector in Africa. This year's event is all set for April. The 2022 Awards received entries from nine (9) countries, namely Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, representing professionals from Investment Banking, Cross-border Payments, InsureTech, Banking, Capital Markets, Microfinance and Multilateral Development Finance.

"The Angaza Awards recipients are selected following an extensive review of their applications by a distinguished panel of judges from several disciplines. They, therefore, have proven their mettle during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has been one of the most challenging operating environments in recent history. We congratulate them and look forward to following their achievements this year," Eric Asuma, Co-Founder of Kenyan Wallstreet.

The 2022 Top 10 Women to Watch are as follows:

Marjorie Mayida, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Old Mutual Investment Group Zimbabwe

Rina Hicks, Operations Director, Faida Investment Bank Ltd.

Rahel Musyoki, Business Development Manager, CarePay (M-TIBA) Kenya

Gakii Mwongera, Group Head of Internet Banking, Equity Group Holdings, Ltd

Sharon Kinyanjui, Regional Director - EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), WorldRemit Ltd.

Christine Baingana, Chief Executive Officer, Urwego Bank Rwanda

Venus Hampinda, Finance Director & Regional Head, Strategic Tax Solutions, Absa Zambia

Dr. Millicent Omukaga, Office of the President Advisor - Women Empowerment and Affirmative Finance, African Development Bank Group

Njeri Jomo, General Manager - Retail Business Development, Britam Group

Jacqueline Karasha, Head of Corporate Business, Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd. Kenya

The Angaza Awards Judges Panel was constituted by Mutumboi Mundia, Director of Market Supervision & Development, Zambia Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Catherine Musakali, Co-Founder of Women on Boards Network Kenya; Hedwige Nuyens, Managing Director, International Banking Federation; Yawa Hansen-Quao, Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders Ghana; Joanita Lunkuse-Jaggwe, Expert on Financing, Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister's Delivery Unit, Uganda and 2021 Angaza Awards Recipient; Luke Ombara, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Capital Markets Authority, Kenya; Esohe Denise Odaro, Head of Investor Relations, International Finance Corporation; and Maxwell Pirikisi, Director, South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI) and President, South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber (SA-NBC).

"Globally, we need to reframe what leadership in finance looks like. These African women have demonstrated commendable impact across various industries that make up the highly-competitive, male-dominated financial services sector," concluded Ms. Nuru Mugambi, Angaza Awards Chairperson.

