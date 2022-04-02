Nigeria: Again, Terrorists Invade Kaduna Suburb, Kill 3, Abduct 10

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Dare devil terrorists struck again on Thursday night in Anguwan Bulus, a suburb in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna metropolis, killing three people while 10 others were confirmed to have been abducted.

Six people were also said to have sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment

A community leader in the area who confirmed the attack, said the terrorists invaded the area at about 8:30p.m on Thursday. The community is said to have been under frequent attacks by terrorists. The latest incident was said to have been so daring as the criminals were shooting sporadically.

The community leader described the attack as deadly saying that the terrorists who came in large numbers.

"We are in deep trouble in this community. This is about the fourth time our community is being invaded by these bandits.

"They came around 8:30p.m. and starting shooting. Some people were able to run to Sabo for safety. They killed three people and injured six others.

"I don't know how many people they kidnapped, but I can confirmed that I know of 10 people that were taken," he said.

According to him, many people who escaped from their homes were yet to come back, "so it is difficult to determine the exact number of people that were kidnapped."

He however confirmed that, "So far, a woman and four children and another woman and her three children were abducted. One other person was also abducted."

The community leader said, throughout last night residents did not sleep as they were tensed and apprehensive.

"We were helpless, everybody was tense and agitated. We were at the mercy of the bandits because they were many and they were carrying sophisticated weapons," he said.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

Kaduna has come under heavy attacks in the past for days consecutively in what seems to be a declaration of war against the state by terrorists