Nigeria: Buhari Asks Nigerian Muslims to Feed the Poor During Ramadan

1 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims which begins on Saturday.

In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, the President, in a release issued Friday on his behalf by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the period offers a unique opportunity to "feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.

"Muslims," the President emphasized "should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation."

He advised Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalized.

President Bugari also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.

He wished all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.

