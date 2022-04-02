Nigeria: Moon Sighted, Ramadan Begins Saturday, Says Sultan

1 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III, has announced Saturday, April 2, as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This according to the Sultan, follows the sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier Friday, which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and thereby signifies April 2 as the First day of Ramadan 1443AH.

He said the moon was sighted in some of the towns in the country by some Islamic leaders and scholars including Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau among others.

Sultan Abubakar, however called on the entire Muslim faithful in the country to start fasting tomorrow in accordance with the teachings of Islam

He urged Muslims to use this month of Ramadan to redouble their efforts in praying against banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country

He also called for continuous prayer for leaders across the country so as to tackle the different challenges facing the country.

He furher advised all Muslims in the country and beyond to observe the fast with ultimate fear of God, saying Muslims in the country should use the period of the fast to pray for unity and peace as well as for leaders in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X