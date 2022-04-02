African Quintet Handed Tricky 2022 World Cup Groups

The five African countries at this year's World Cup have been handed tricky groups at the tournament with Tunisia drawn to face world champions France while Cameroon will play five-time winners Brazil

African champions Senegal will take on hosts the Netherlands in Group A while Ghana were drawn in Group H to play Uruguay in what will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

Morocco will play Belgium, the second highest ranked in the world, as the Atlas Lions will face the European side in Group F.

Africa's biggest hope will be pinned on Senegal, who won the recent TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, as they will also take on hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The Teranga Lions, led by captain Sadio Mane of Liverpool, have been in excellent form over the year having won Africa's flagship tournament when beating Egypt in the final in February before beating the same opponent last week to qualify for the competition.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will face tougher opponents in Group D as they will play title holders France, Denmark and a team from one of the playoffs in the coming weeks.

Cameroon are in Group G to face South American giants Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland while Morocco will face Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F.

Ghana will be seeking a revenge over Uruguay who eliminated them at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa under controversial circumstances and they will also face Portugal and South Africa in Group H.

No two teams from the same continental association were put in the same group, except for European teams.

The tournament gets underway on Monday, 21 November will the final set for 18December, one week before Christmas.

Those Qatar 2022 groups in full

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea