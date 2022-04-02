Africa: Qatar 2022 - Ghana to Face Portugal As Cameroon Battle Brazil

Jay-Jay Okocha ,who represented Nigeria in three editions of the Mundial, was part of the football legends that conducted the 2022 World Cup draws

The draw for this year's FIFA World Cup has been concluded at Doha's Exhibition and Convention Center with some mouthwatering clashes on the card in the group stage

Senegal, who boast the best win average by an African team at the World Cup, are housed in Group A with hosts Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador.

Morocco, the first African country that made it beyond the Group stage in 1986, are in Group F where they are drawn against Belgium, Croatia, and Canada

Tunisia, who knocked out Nigeria's Super Eagles at the 2021 AFCON, are in Group D with reigning champions France, Denmark, and the winner of the InterContinental Playoff 1.

Cameroon, who have Africa's record appearance at the World Cup, are in Group G where they have testy times against Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland.

Ghana, who beat Nigeria to a place in Qatar, are in Group H where they will be up against Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

At the time of Friday's draw, only 29 of the 32 nations involved were known, with two inter-confederation play-offs set to be held in June, along with Scotland's postponed UEFA play-off semi-final with Ukraine, before the winner will face Gareth Bale and Wales in the final the month.

The Qatar World Cup will be the last of its kind, in terms of a familiar format that most football fans are used to. It is to be the final edition of the 32-team format before the World Cup officially expands to 48 in 2026.

Full Draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, European play-off winner

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Inter-Continental Playoff 1 Winner, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Inter-Continental Playoff 2 Winner, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea