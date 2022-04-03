Uganda: Ramadhan - Mubaje Urges Govt to Do Something About the High Prices

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has appealed to the government to consider subsidising prices of commodity during the month of Ramadhan.

Muslims across the world started fasting on April 2 but Mubaje said their lives can't be the same without basic necessities hence calling the government to prevail over the increasing prices of commodities.

"We haven't asked about tax deductions on vehicles but we are talking about basic commodity prices.We ask the government to subsidise commodity prices even if it means losing taxes. There is a need to support the people to afford basic items," he said.

Mubaje told the Nile Post that it is unfortunate that commodity prices have shot up yet people are just recovering from the lockdown.

He urged the Muslim faithful to take advantage of Ramadhan and renew their relationship with God through good deeds.

"I therefore encourage Muslims to strive hard to worship during this month and earn more divine rewards from Allah by observing taraweeh prayers, giving sadaqah (personal offering to vulnerable in the communities), reciting the Glorious Quran, reconciliation and forgiving each other," he said during media briefing at the Old Kampala mosque shortly after the Friday prayers.

The Mufti also extended his condolences to the family and government on the demise of the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah,adding that the country has lost a very strong patriotic person.