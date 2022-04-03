Tanzania: Minister Touts Efficiency in Public Service

MINISTER of State in President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Ms Jenista Mhagama has tasked employers in public institutions and corporations to read and work on the shortfalls identified in the staff audit report to increase efficiency.

Ms Mhagama issued the directives on Saturday when winding up the human resources audit exercise for 2021/2022 financial year.

She said both audited and unaudited employers must use the report to evaluate themselves once it is availed to the public.

"You will understand the shortfalls in relations to laws, policies, principles and guidelines of the public services. So, work on them so as to improve efficiency," she urged.

The Minister also called on employers to provide their opinions and recommendations on how the government can improve management of human resources to make the public institutions more productive.

She further said that the Public Service Commission has succeeded to conduct the staff audit which focused on staff training, discipline, promotions and other matters pertaining to public services standing orders.

Ms Mhagama stressed that the audit will help to reduce disputes at working places, increase efficiency in government institutions and encourage employers to show cooperation during auditing.

The minister further directed the Public Service Commission to give priority to public institutions whose services touch the lives of Tanzanians directly such as health, education and agriculture by conducting regular audit.

The minister also reminded civil servants on the importance of paying tax in their daily expenditure while demanding receipts for the development of the country.

According to the minister, the report will be released soon after it is presented to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.