Tanzania: Government Success Delights Diaspora

MEMBERS of the Tanzanian Diaspora have highlighted achievements recorded in one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership, including promoting economic growth, investment, tourism and press freedom.

Giving their views through a virtual meeting on Saturday, the Diaspora said that President Samia has demonstrated good leadership which enabled the country to reap more from its resources as well as through collaboration with other countries.

Prof Lindah Mhando from the United States of America said that in a period of one year, President Samia has been pushing for economic diplomacy to bolster economy.

She said the sixth phase government involved various economic and investment stakeholders, and that the various meetings she held during her visit to various countries have attracted several investors.

"Economic diplomacy is very crucial in the development of Tanzania, but it was not given priority in previous years.

Currently Kiswahili is being used as the official language in the African Union, and process is underway to make it recognised in the United Nations," she said.

Commenting on tourism, Dr Casta Tungaraza from Australia said that the country has succeeded in promoting tourism through President Samia's Royal Tour documentary.

She advised the government to consider issues related to tourist's safety and health as important issues being considered before they visit the country.

Dr Tungaraza also advised the government to promote tourism thorough digital platforms because majority of the people access information through their mobile phones.

She further noted that medical tourism has been attracting many people globally, noting that India and Thailand have been receiving a large number of tourists in the area.

On progress made on Communications and Information Technology, Mr Mubelwa Bandio from USA said that President Samia's one year in office has opened a new chapter to the media industry.

He said the president promoted freedom of press and expression, lifting ban on four newspapers and reopening of online television channels, which has put the country into good record.

Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye was quoted saying they "decided to lift the ban in response to President Samia's order for the ministry to reinstate the licences of several media outlets".

Prof Richard Rwechungura from Norway said that the sixth phase government has performed well in attracting small, medium and large investors.

He said that the president's commitment to invest in Liquefied Natural Gas project worth 30 billion US dollars is good because it is beneficial to the nation as well as execution of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga.

"These issues build confidence in big nations and foreign investors who see that it is possible to invest in Tanzania. This positive trend builds confidence in investors and the success of these strategic projects will attract more investments to the country," said Prof Rwechungura.

Patrick Dyauli from the UK hailed the sixth phase government for attracting more investments, as in one year of President Samia, the country registered a total of 294 investment projects worth 18.75tri/-.

"The investment projects are expected to create 62,301 employments. This is a record set in just one year, we expect a lot before 2025," he said.

He added that President Samia has managed to create taxation system which is user friendly, reducing bureaucracy in issuance of work permits and approval of investment projects.

Dyauli said President Samia has opened up the country, and the economy has recorded a growth rate of 4.9 per cent in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to 4.8 per cent in the corresponding period in 2020, as per the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data.