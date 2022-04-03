Malawi: Shake Up in the Police National Headquarters Publicity Office

3 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Inspector General of Police George Kainja is confirming of a major shake up in the National Police Headquarters Publicity office.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has now been replaced by Peter Kalaya.

Kadadzera has been moved to Nkhatabay where he is Officer-In-Charge.

Kainja said Kadadzera has been moved to prepare him for future police leadership.

"He has been moved for his career growth in the Malawi Police Service .

"He is moving to be Officer in Charge, Nkhatabay, to prepare him for police operations and future leadership in police operations and administration," said George Kainja.

Kalaya was deputy police spokesperson at the police headquarters in Lilongwe.

