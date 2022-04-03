Tanzania: Yanga Credit Laliga Hand in Transformation

YOUNG Africans have described the former LaLiga envoy in the country Alvaro Paya as one of the pioneers of the transformation procedures of the club.

The Spaniard has since been transferred to Qatar where he is going to offer his services in a country preparing to host the biggest football showdown in the universe, 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Writing on his Instagram page, the club's Vice-Chairman of the registration committee, Hersi Said insisted that Paya will not be forgotten for his immense contributions towards the transformation the club is implementing.

"He was with us from the beginning of our transformation journey and offered positive opinions for the sake of helping the club operate in a modern way following European and African qualities.

"A lot of works behind the scene involved different LaLiga institutions in the country and those available in Madrid using hard working individuals whose list will be declared when we get the draft we wanted," he wrote.

In the initial stages of transformation procedures, Yanga partnered with LaLiga as their consultant while using Sevilla FC as a role model for the exercise.

However, Yanga have since scaled up their preparations ahead of their 19th league fixture versus Azam on Wednesday at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam as the race towards the league championship escalates.

It will be a challenge between the current log toppers Yanga against third placed Azam in one of the thrilling league matches of the campaign set to attract attention of many football fraternity across the country.

Speaking recently in the city, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said the recovery of Jesus Moloko and Yacouba Sogne will help to put much weight on the team ahead of their remaining games of the season.

"Their return to action is a big boost to the whole team as we head to the end of the season hence it will give Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi a wide range of options to select players to be featured for a particular game," he said.

He again disclosed that they are now waiting to get full report from the team's doctor concerning injuries sustained by Feisal Salum and Khalid Aucho who are the latest players to be on the injury list in the team.

"Both Aucho and Feisal got injured while at national team duties as such; we are just waiting to get full report from their doctors before they are further assessed to verify the degree of their injuries," he said.

As it stands, Yanga continue to fly ahead of the 16-team table with 48 points from 18 matches and are the only side yet to taste a defeat this season while Azam will be trying to be the first team to upset them.