Nigeria: Okoye Wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

3 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been voted the best goalkeeper in the Dutch Eredivisie for March in the Eredivisie team of the month.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper's win was confirmed when the Eredivisie uploaded the team of the month on their website on Friday, April 1.

The Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper did not concede a goal match in March while on club duty, keeping two clean sheets against Go Ahead Eagles and NEC Nijmegen.

Okoye's best performance of the month was against Vitesse Arnhem where he made nine saves, including a penalty but the match was abandoned and cancelled after a fan threw a bottle at him during the final minutes.

Whilst confirming Okoye's victory, the Eredivisie praised the 22-year-old goalkeeper for his heroics for his club despite Rotterdam being in the relegation zone.

The Eredivisie wrote on the league's official website: "What is special is that Sparta Rotterdam keeper Maduka Okoye managed to keep his goal clean in two matches and the unplayed match against Vitesse. And that while the club is currently still in seventeenth place in the Eredivisie."

Overall, Okoye has claimed four (4) clean sheets in the Eredivisie this season from 21 appearances.

