Nigeria: Fidelity Bank Targets 4,000 Students in 36 Secondary Schools

1 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

Fidelity Bank Plc will tutor 4,000 students in 36 schools across Nigeria on the value of managing financial resources effectively in order to improve their economic well-being.

This initiative, organised in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), is part of the activities celebrating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 's annual Global Money Week (GMW), which promotes financial literacy on a global and local scale.

The theme of this year's GMW, "Build your future, be smart about money," emphasises the importance of ensuring that young people are financially conscious from an early age. It also aims to ensure that they gradually acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviours required to make sound financial decisions, achieve financial well-being, and develop financial resilience.

Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, kicked off the seven-day celebration on March 24 at Bestline Distinct College in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, where she spoke about money matters.

