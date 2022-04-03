Nigeria: Fcta Targets 12,283 Farmers for Covid-19 Grant

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will provide grant to 12,283 farmers under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (FCT CARES) programme.

Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, the secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCTA, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of a capacity building programme for FCT Fadama CARES Project facilitators and desk officers.

"The FCTA has allocated $4.5million to the FCT Fadama CARES Project for the implementation of three Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) with targets to provide grant support to 12,283 and rehabilitate 17 water markets.

"The figure, which accounts for 30 per cent of the total allocation to FCT Cares Programme by the World Bank, underlines the significance FCTA accords to agriculture in the territory.

"We are very conscious of this gesture and wish to assure that we will continue to put in our best to justify the confidence on us from the FCTA," he said.

He said the FCT CARES Programme was a World Bank budget support to the FCTA for non-discretionary expenditure, targeted at supporting existing and newly emerging vulnerable and poor households.

Ibrahim said the programme would be implemented using the World Bank Programme for Result (P for R) financing model.

According to him, this model requires the beneficiary of the credit, the FCTA to invest its own resources first, while the World Bank thereafter reimburses after verification of achieved result by Independent Verification Agents (IVAs).

He said the reimbursement would be done in line with agreed prices and targets earlier set for all DLIs.

The secretary pledged that the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat would provide the FCT Fadama CARES with the necessary support to ensure that vital projects are delivered.

In his remark, Mr Usman Adangara, the FCT Fadama CARES Project coordinator said the facilitators and desk officers, being trained, were the frontline project staff in the implementation of the project. (NAN)