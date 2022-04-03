Sudan: Daglo Meets in Juba South Sudanese Vice-President

3 April 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo received at his residence in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, Vice-President of the Republic of South Sudan Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, in the presence of acting Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim and Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Juba Jamal Malik besides members of the technical committee.

The two sides discussed progress of implementation of the security arrangements' provisions in the revitalized peace agreement of South Sudan, in light of the proposals made by Sudan in this regard.

Daglo reaffirmed his confidence in all parties and their desire to preserve the sustainability of peace in the country and to move forward towards achieving development and stability for the people, noting that stability of the Republic of South Sudan represents stability for the whole region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X