Sudan: Daglo Meets in Juba South Sudanese Vice-President

Juba — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo received at his residence in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, Vice-President of the Republic of South Sudan Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, in the presence of acting Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim and Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Juba Jamal Malik besides members of the technical committee.

The two sides discussed progress of implementation of the security arrangements' provisions in the revitalized peace agreement of South Sudan, in light of the proposals made by Sudan in this regard.

Daglo reaffirmed his confidence in all parties and their desire to preserve the sustainability of peace in the country and to move forward towards achieving development and stability for the people, noting that stability of the Republic of South Sudan represents stability for the whole region.